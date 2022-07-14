Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Intuit stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,270. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

