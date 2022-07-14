Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IVPU traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.06 ($1.93). 36,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.05. The company has a market cap of £168.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.16. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.43).

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

