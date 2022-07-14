Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $548,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

