Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

BKLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

