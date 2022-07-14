Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Trading Down 10.7%

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) shares fell 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

Ipsos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSOF)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

