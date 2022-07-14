ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 797,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,978,380 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.28.

IS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 59.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

