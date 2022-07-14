iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $109.88. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,344. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

