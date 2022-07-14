iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 532,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 529,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,298. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

