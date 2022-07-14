iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,087,911 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.