iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000.

NYSEARCA IDEV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $70.44.

