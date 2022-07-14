iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 594,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 400,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,819 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

