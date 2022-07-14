iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $108.16. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,082. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19.

