iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 81.9% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 831,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

