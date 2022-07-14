iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 81.9% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 831,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.