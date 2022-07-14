iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $46.45. 3,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.