iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,668,000 after acquiring an additional 487,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 262,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.93. 1,288,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,521,281. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

