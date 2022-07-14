iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,519. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.