iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,553 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

