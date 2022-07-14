iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $42,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,837 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

