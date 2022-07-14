iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $70.35. 2,194,837 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

