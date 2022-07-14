iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.65. 15,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,212. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

