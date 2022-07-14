iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 63.3% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $192,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.61. The company had a trading volume of 484,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
