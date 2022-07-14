iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

