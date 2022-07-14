iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Raised by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,364 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 68,342,629 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

