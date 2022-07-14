iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

IYW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

