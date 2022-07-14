Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,201. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.