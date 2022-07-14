Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,240 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 284,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,583. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.