Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ISLEW remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.84.

