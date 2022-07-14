Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 914.7% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, CLSA cut Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

ISUZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,444. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.23. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

