ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 1,169.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITHX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. ITHAX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

