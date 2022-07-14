J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.57) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.21).

SBRY traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 209.90 ($2.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,694. The company has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.10. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($679,897.73).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

