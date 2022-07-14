Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Japan Airlines ( OTCMKTS:JAPSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

