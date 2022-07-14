JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 1,645,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.
JDDSF remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)
