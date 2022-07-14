JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 1,645,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

JDDSF remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

