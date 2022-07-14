Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $48.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

C has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 359,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,730,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

