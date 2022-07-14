Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

