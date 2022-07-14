JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 361,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115,701. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

