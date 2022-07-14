JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $65.77. Approximately 27,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,303,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.77.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

