JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Up 1,343.9% in June

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, an increase of 1,343.9% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of JOFF remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,365 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 496,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.