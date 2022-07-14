John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 73.1% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the June 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000.

NYSE HPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 28,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,837. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

