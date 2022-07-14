Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 172,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

