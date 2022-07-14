Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 205,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

