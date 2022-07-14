JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $62.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.