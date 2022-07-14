JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $74.50

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in State Street by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

