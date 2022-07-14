JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Trimmed by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 353,230 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

