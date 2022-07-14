JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,690 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

