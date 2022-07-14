JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.62

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPYGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 1832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JSR in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.68.

JSR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.