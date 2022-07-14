JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.62

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 1832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JSR in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get JSR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.68.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.