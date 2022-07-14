Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 975.0% in June

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 975.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.
