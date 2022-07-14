Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 975.0% in June

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 975.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

