Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 3,726 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 434,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QVAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 17,763 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.