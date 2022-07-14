Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Davis Select International ETF accounts for 1.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Davis Select International ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINT. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,546. Davis Select International ETF has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.

