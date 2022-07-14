Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 2,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,914. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

