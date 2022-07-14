Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $55.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 20,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,412. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

